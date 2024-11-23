BJP candidate Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, leads by 1,878 votes in Bhokar seat in 1st round: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
