I am overwhelmed with gratitude for trust you have placed in me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to people of Wayanad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
I am overwhelmed with gratitude for trust you have placed in me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to people of Wayanad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Visionary Leadership: Kunal Dalal Honored at Education Awards
Poland Doubles Commitment to World Bank’s IDA, Pledging €37M to Support Global Development in Low-Income Nations
SBI Hits Profit Surge Amid Leadership Transition
Governor vs Left: The Battle for Kerala's University Leadership
From Legacy to Leadership: The Journey of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud