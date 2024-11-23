Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mithlesh Pal wins Meerapur assembly bypoll in UP by 30,796 votes: EC.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
