Maharashtra BJP to begin drive to enroll 1.51 crore new primary members: State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP to begin drive to enroll 1.51 crore new primary members: State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim polarisation, communal hatred, divisive politics, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Will not let BJP's 'divisive politics' derail state’s progress, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in interview to PTI.
Indians Shine at Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar Lead the Way
India's Strategic Oil Purchases: A Game-Changer
India's Historic Step: Nationwide Caste Survey Revolution