Three killed in clashes between mob and security personnel during mosque survey in UP's Sambhal: Moradabad divisional commissioner.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
