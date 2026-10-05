"BJP winning in states it couldn't even at peak of 'Modi wave'": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke makes fresh claim on SIR row

"The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave'—and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins," Dipke told reporters on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 09:12 IST
"BJP winning in states it couldn't even at peak of 'Modi wave'": CJP's Abhijeet Dipke makes fresh claim on SIR row
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a sharp swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's winning streak, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that the ruling party is securing victories in states where it failed to win even at the peak of the "Modi wave," attributing the outcomes to alleged institutional manipulation under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave'—and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins," Dipke told reporters on Sunday.

Urging the CEC to step down, Dipke claimed that election outcomes in the country have become "predetermined," rendering participation meaningless. "I feel that until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and ensures free and fair elections, there is no point in participating in such polls, because the winner is already predetermined," he said.

Dipke made these remarks while visiting Pune to extend solidarity to students protesting against the Maharashtra government over the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination irregularities and recruitment backlogs. Linking the poll row to administrative failures under the ruling dispensation, Dipke alleged that public trust in both competitive examinations and electoral processes has collapsed. Demanding the resignation of the MPSC Chairman, Dipke added, "I have come here to meet protesting students. Their future is in question because there are continuous cases of paper leaks. The government is not serious about these leaks. CJP supports their demands, and till MPSC chairman resigns, this protest will continue."

Dipke’s remarks come amid the ongoing controversy following a report in The Indian Express saying Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months over decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and the Commission’s technology systems. The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process. ECI stated that the decisions regarding the schedule of the SIR exercise were unanimous. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026