We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper: Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MPCC Cracks Down: 28 Rebels Suspended Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Jharkhand Elections: A Fight Against Alleged Corruption and Division in Leadership
India's Global Influence Surges Amid US Elections
Congress Criticizes BJP's Communal Campaign Strategy in Jharkhand Elections
BJP's Corruption Scandal Alleges Sule Ahead of Elections