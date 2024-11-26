Constitution fully implemented now in Jammu and Kashmir, Constitution Day celebrated there for the first time: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
