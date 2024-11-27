I worked as CM not to become popular but for welfare of people of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in Thane.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
I worked as CM not to become popular but for welfare of people of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in Thane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Celebrates 'Igas': A Festival of Tradition and Prosperity
BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at Chimur rally in Chandrapur district.
Karnataka's Congress Government: Promises Kept, Prosperity Delivered
(Eds: Corrects location) BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at rally in Chandrapur district.
Brewing Prosperity: Liubao Tea's Modern-Day Revival