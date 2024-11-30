Ready to work for people of Wayanad, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.
PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Ready to work for people of Wayanad, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Wayanad
- Congress
- MP
- politics
- development
- public service
- engagement
- commitment
- welfare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LA 2028 Games: Above Politics, United in Red, White, and Blue
Uttarakhand Secretary Shailesh Bagauli Demands Swift Progress in Chamoli Development Works
A New Dawn in Waqf Reforms: Bridging Justice and Development
PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,640 Crore Development Initiatives on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics