AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP will have no alliance for Assembly polls in Delhi: Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Drama Unfolds in Ramtek: A Contest of Influence and Alliances
BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make BJP-led Mahayuti victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections: PM Modi.
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-BJP Face-off Intensifies Amid Tribal Welfare Debate
US House Elections: Status Quo Sustains Amid Political Stalemate
PM Modi interacts with BJP workers as part of ''Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'' programme ahead of November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.