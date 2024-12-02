Sixty-two ships and one submarine are under construction in country: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
