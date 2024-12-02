Israeli military says Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, the group's first attack since a ceasefire began, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:05 IST
Israeli military says Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, the group's first attack since a ceasefire began, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- disputed border
- ceasefire
- attack
- Middle East
- tensions
- geopolitical
- stability
- region
Advertisement