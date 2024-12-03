Immediate priority was to ensure disengagement from friction points, this has been fully achieved: EAM S Jaishankar in LS on India-China ties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
