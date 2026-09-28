WTO Sets Up Panel on EU Carbon Border Rules as Russia Challenges Restrictions

The World Trade Organization will examine Russia's challenge to the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and an alleged export subsidy under its Emissions Trading System (ETS), following a decision by the Dispute Settlement Body on 25 September. The panel's establishment moves the disagreement into formal examination, with Russia claiming the measures restrict trade and the EU defending their consistency with WTO rules.

Russia challenges carbon measures as the EU defends its position

Russia submitted its second request for a panel after the EU objected to its first request on 24 July. Moscow argued that the CBAM package creates significant barriers for covered goods entering the European market, and that the allocation of emission allowances to certain companies under the ETS amounts to an export subsidy supporting the competitiveness of selected domestic industries. These claims will be examined through the dispute proceedings; the panel's establishment does not determine their validity.

The EU questioned Russia's reliance on international law to improve export access, pointing to Russia's continuing war against Ukraine. It said participation in the proceedings reflected its support for the rules-based multilateral trading system and expressed confidence in both measures' WTO compatibility. Eighteen members reserved third-party participation rights: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Malaysia, Norway, Paraguay, Singapore, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

China and Türkiye seek more time to resolve their vehicle dispute

China and Türkiye requested more time to pursue a resolution of their separate dispute over Turkish measures affecting electric vehicles and certain other vehicles originating in China. The panel report in the case was circulated on 28 July 2026, and both governments asked the DSB to postpone consideration of its adoption until 27 October 2026. Members approved the request, allowing further engagement between the two sides.

The meeting covered implementation updates in several existing disputes, keeping attention on cases beyond the new carbon measures challenge. The United States reported on Japanese hot-rolled steel, copyright legislation, South Korean residential washers and anti-dumping methodologies involving China. EU updates concerned two palm oil and crop-based biofuel disputes and another involving biotechnology products, and Indonesia reported on its disputes concerning imports of horticultural products, animals and animal products.

The 100th appeal body proposal exposes an unresolved divide

Colombia, speaking for 130 members, presented the group's proposal to begin filling Appellate Body vacancies for the 100th time, describing the broad support as evidence of a shared interest in a functioning dispute settlement system. The United States withheld support, saying the proposal did not address its fundamental concerns and that members remained far apart on the reforms needed, leaving the selection process blocked again.

More than 20 members voiced support for the proposal and called for the urgent restoration of a fully functioning system. Several encouraged participation in the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement, which allows participating members to use arbitration under Article 25 of the Dispute Settlement Understanding for appeals in disputes between them. Members welcomed Cambodia's entry into the arrangement, reflecting interest in an available route for handling appeals.

Colombia expressed the group's regret over the repeated failure to launch appointments and said reform discussions should not prevent the Appellate Body from operating or members from meeting their obligations to fill vacancies. DSB Chair Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota of Brazil highlighted support expressed on 24 July for sessions preserving institutional memory. The first session, held after the September meeting, covered the dispute system's history, trends and resolution methods, followed by reform efforts after the 12th and 13th Ministerial Conferences.