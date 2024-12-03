Due to sustained tension, specific developments in border areas, our overall ties with China were bound to be impacted adversely: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:41 IST
Due to sustained tension, specific developments in border areas, our overall ties with China were bound to be impacted adversely: Jaishankar.
