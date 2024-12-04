South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over short-lived martial law, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:40 IST
