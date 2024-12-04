Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha after being disallowed to ask questions on EAM S Jaishankar's statement on China.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:37 IST
