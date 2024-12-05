Two sides positively affirmed implementation of most recent disengagement pact: MEA on India-China diplomatic talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two sides positively affirmed implementation of most recent disengagement pact: MEA on India-China diplomatic talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doctors Without Borders Halts Operations Amid Mounting Violence in Haiti
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Smog Triggers Urgent Measures
Mitchell Marsh Prepares for Redemption in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia
Sanjay Manjrekar Questions KL Rahul's Position for Border-Gavaskar Opener