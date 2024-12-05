Two sides agreed on effective border management, maintenance of peace, tranquillity in accordance with bilateral agreements, protocols: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Two sides agreed on effective border management, maintenance of peace, tranquillity in accordance with bilateral agreements, protocols: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- border
- peace
- truce
- diplomacy
- management
- tranquility
- MEA
- protocols
- bilateral
- agreement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Smog Triggers Urgent Measures
Pick'n'Treat: Revolutionizing Food Waste Management in India
Delhi Intensifies Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution
Massil Technologies Partners with KrakenD to Transform API Management in India and Middle East
Nadda Accuses Congress-Led Government of Corruption and Mismanagement