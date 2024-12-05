Global cooperation on climate change cannot succeed without addressing existing inequities in responsibility and capacity: India to ICJ.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
