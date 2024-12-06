Northeastern states had fewer votes, seats; previous govts didn't pay attention to development there: PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
