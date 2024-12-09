It is important that women get ample opportunities to move forward, every obstacle in their way is removed: PM Modi.
Eastern states like Odisha were earlier considered backward, but I view them as growth engine of development: PM Modi.
We are working rapidly in every sector for Odisha's development, budget increased by 30 pc this year: PM Modi at Odisha Parba.