"Won in style": Hockey India Associate VP Bhore hails Asian games double gold

Associate Vice President of Hockey India and the General Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, Manoj Vasant Bhore praised India's historic hockey double gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, describing the victories as a landmark moment that directly secures qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he lauded the men's and women's hockey teams for dominating and securing the gold medal.

"A great day for hockey in India, as both the teams have won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Japan. Yesterday it was the women's; today the men's. We thought the match would be a close one. Malaysia would give some surprises, but India has dominated and won in style," he said. Further, he emphasised that the wins will inspire young players across Maharashtra and bolster grassroots initiatives under state government programs.

"The girls fought in a very good way, and today the boys showed that India is at the top. The very best, as they have both qualified for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and we are also proud of each and every member of the team. They will be the inspiration for the young boys and girls who have taken up hockey in Maharashtra and whatever plans we have for hockey in Maharashtra under the various schemes of the government," he said. Former Indian hockey player Vikram Pillay extended wishes to both squads. Noting that securing spots for the Los Angeles Games two years in advance gives the teams ample time to build toward a podium finish.

"I would say that the women's team's performance yesterday was excellent, and today the men's team also won the gold medal. I want to congratulate both teams, as well as their support staff and Hockey India, on playing such great games. These victories are incredibly significant for us because they secure direct qualification for the Olympics. With this confirmed two years in advance, both the men's and women's teams can prepare thoroughly and aim for excellent results at the Olympic Games," he said. Earlier, the Indian women's team, ranked eighth in the world, stunned fourth-ranked China in a closely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

The victory secured India's first women's hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982 and also earned the team direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday. (ANI)