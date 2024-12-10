CUET-UG will only be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 2025: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
