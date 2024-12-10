All CUET-UG exams to have uniform duration of 60 minutes, optional questions to be done away with: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
All CUET-UG exams to have uniform duration of 60 minutes, optional questions to be done away with: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
