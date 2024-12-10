BEST sets up committee to probe bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla that claimed 7 lives, announces compensation for kin of deceased.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BEST sets up committee to probe bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla that claimed 7 lives, announces compensation for kin of deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BEST
- committee
- bus accident
- Mumbai
- Kurla
- compensation
- families
- deceased
- investigation
- tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Families Demand Justice: Protests Rise Over Forced Disappearances in Balochistan
Uttarakhand CM Praises Housing Scheme: More Aid for Homeless Families
Tragedy in Sambhal: Impact of Violence on Bereaved Families
Bombay High Court Overturns Policeman's Arrest, Orders Compensation
Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Nomadic Families in Nattika