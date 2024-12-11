We have nothing against RS chairman, but he left us with no option but to go ahead with notice for his removal: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
