Constitution not contribution of any single party but an unparalleled, transformative document aligned with values of India: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution not contribution of any single party but an unparalleled, transformative document aligned with values of India: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Home Affairs Minister Unveils Digital Vision to Revolutionize Governance in SA
Empowering Meghalaya's Youth in BFSI: A Transformative Collaboration
Thane's Transformative Leap: Hiranandani Estate at the Heart of Urban Growth
Priyanka Gandhi Embarks on Transformative Political Journey
Karnataka Cabinet's Triple Bill Boosts Labour, Safety, and Governance