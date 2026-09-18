South Korean Leadership and Constitutional Amendments: Lee Jae Myung's Stance

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declared he would not seek a second term, respecting the current constitutional limit. Despite speculation, he dismissed amendments to prolong his presidency, advocating instead for a four-year term option with shared presidential powers. Lee also aims to decentralize Seoul's concentration by designating Sejong as the economic capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 07:41 IST
South Korean Leadership and Constitutional Amendments: Lee Jae Myung's Stance
Lee Jae Myung

In a decisive move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Friday that he has no plans to pursue a second presidential term, aligning with the limitations set by South Korea's current constitution.

Speaking at a televised news conference, President Lee emphasized, "I have no intention of seeking a consecutive term whatsoever." He has previously voiced support for reforming the constitution to introduce a four-year term system that could allow presidents to serve multiple terms, provided some presidential powers are shifted to parliament.

Under the current constitution, the presidency is a singular five-year term, with the sitting president excluded from amendments affecting this rule. Lee further outlined plans to disperse central governance by transforming Sejong into the country's economic capital, complementing Seoul's political status.

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