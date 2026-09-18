South Korean Leadership and Constitutional Amendments: Lee Jae Myung's Stance

In a decisive move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Friday that he has no plans to pursue a second presidential term, aligning with the limitations set by South Korea's current constitution.

Speaking at a televised news conference, President Lee emphasized, "I have no intention of seeking a consecutive term whatsoever." He has previously voiced support for reforming the constitution to introduce a four-year term system that could allow presidents to serve multiple terms, provided some presidential powers are shifted to parliament.

Under the current constitution, the presidency is a singular five-year term, with the sitting president excluded from amendments affecting this rule. Lee further outlined plans to disperse central governance by transforming Sejong into the country's economic capital, complementing Seoul's political status.