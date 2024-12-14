Pushpa 2 screening death case: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad prison.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 06:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Pushpa 2 screening death case: Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad prison.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allu Arjun
- Pushpa 2
- screening
- tragedy
- death
- Hyderabad
- prison
- release
- investigation
- film industry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Journalist Dong Yuyu's Seven-Year Imprisonment Sparks International Outcry
Six Doctors Booked for Negligence in Child's Death at Maharashtra Hospital
Gruesome Verdict: Chuchura Court Sentences Seven to Death
Violinist Balabhaskar: Unmasking the Death Mystery Amid Gold Smuggling Scandal
Mumbai City vs Hyderabad FC: Battle for Redemption in ISL