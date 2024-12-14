Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years: PM Modi on imposition of Emergency in 1975.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years: PM Modi on imposition of Emergency in 1975.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Narendra Modi Unveils Subramania Bharati's Complete Works
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.
Today every expert, every investor in the world is very excited about India, says PM Narendra Modi at Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.