Six persons killed as bus rams into dumper truck in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district: Police.
PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Six persons killed as bus rams into dumper truck in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- accident
- Bhavnagar
- bus
- collision
- fatalities
- road safety
- police
- investigation
- traffic
Advertisement