Every child should be told about Emergency so that no one dares to impose it again: Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Every child should be told about Emergency so that no one dares to impose it again: Amit Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Avadh Ojha Joins AAP: A New Era for Education in Politics
Barrier Breakers: The Struggle for Inclusive Education for Differently-Abled Children
No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
Arunachal's Educational and Economic Overhaul: A Promising Vision by CM Khandu