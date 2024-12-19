Two passengers still missing after ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast on Wednesday: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Two passengers still missing after ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast on Wednesday: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- ferry
- collision
- Navy
- missingpassengers
- search
- coast
- rescueoperation
- accident
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare at Scarborough: Philippine Coast Guard Confronts Aggressive Chinese Actions
Tensions Escalate in South China Sea: Philippine Vessels Clash with Chinese Coast Guard
Tensions Rise as Philippine Ship Clashes with China Coast Guard
Judith Collins Announces Updated Marsden Fund to Focus on Core Scientific Research
Updated Strategy for Catalyst Fund on High-Impact Research in Priority Areas