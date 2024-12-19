BJP-RSS thinking is anti-Constitution, anti-Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi at presser.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-RSS thinking is anti-Constitution, anti-Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi at presser.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Stake Acquisition Sparks Political Debate in Andhra Pradesh
Worked as a common man when I was chief minister; will continue to do so: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at press conference.
Ambedkar's Legacy Ignored by Congress, Says Meghwal
Assam's Beef Ban Sparks Political Debate
Call for 'Sanatan Board' in West Bengal Sparks Polarizing Political Debate