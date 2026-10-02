AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained at Jantar Mantar, alleges police manhandled volunteers at protest site

Delhi Police on Friday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj after he reached Jantar Mantar and joined the protest. As the Police team detained Bharadwaj alleged that male policemen mishandled women protestors who had come to Jantar Mantar. He said that he had also been hurt as he had been scratched by police personnel. This he claimed was a reflection of the government as the police were mirroring what the government directed them to. He also called on protestors to join at Jantar Mantar and said the fight would continue.

Minutes before his detention, Bhardwaj told ANI that police personnel had been stationed outside his residence, including the SHO, and said he had reached Jantar Mantar despite the restrictions. "I came along. The SHO sat outside my home the whole night. Right now, police personnel are outside my home, even after I told them that I am not at my residence," Bhardwaj said.

"But I want to tell my young people and Gen Z that if I can reach here without any vehicle, using the metro, then you can also be here," he added. Sharing a video on X, Bhardwaj said that he and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha had been detained despite the protest being peaceful.

"Despite the peaceful protest, Delhi Police arrested MLA Sanjeev Jha ji and me. But the movement will not stop! All comrades, reach Jantar Mantar and hold a peaceful protest," he said in the post. Speaking to the reporters, he said that "I want to tell all our young friends, boys, girls, and elders, that I have arrived alone, without any car, without any horse, and without any companion. I paid Rs 11 for the metro and Rs 80 to the auto driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our friends can reach there too."Addressing concerns over police presence and the closure of some metro stations, he said people could still reach the protest site.

Addressing concerns over police presence and the closure of some metro stations, he said people could still reach the protest site. "You might think there is police, some metro stations are closed, but you can reach wherever you want. With folded hands, I request everyone in a peaceful manner," he said.

Bharadwaj said the issue was related to democracy and freedom and urged people to pursue the protest through constitutional and peaceful means. "This is a fight where if we don't fight, democracy and freedom in this country are all going to end. Therefore, you have to fight this battle. You have to fight this battle in a technical, constitutional, and peaceful manner; there is no other option," he said. (ANI)