Lok Sabha Speaker bars MPs, political parties from holding demonstrations at Parliament gates: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker bars MPs, political parties from holding demonstrations at Parliament gates: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK MPs Demand Action Over Rising Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM on Dec 5; his name finalised in BJP core committee meeting, say sources.
Korea Contributes USD 18M to UNDP's Core Resources for 2024, Marking a 70% Increase
Honda Revamps SUV Lineup with Three New Models by 2026-27 in India
Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha after being disallowed to ask questions on EAM S Jaishankar's statement on China.