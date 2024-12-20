It is wrong to limit Ambedkar to a particular caste; he belongs to all: Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
It is wrong to limit Ambedkar to a particular caste; he belongs to all: Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambedkar
- caste
- legacy
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- assembly
- discussion
- universal
- influence
- social justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boosting Maharashtra's Economy: World Bank's $188M Initiative
Fadnavis' Hat-Trick: Sworn in as Maharashtra's CM Again
Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM Amid Grand Ceremony
Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra Claims Two Young Lives
Devendra Fadnavis to Be Sworn In as Maharashtra CM for Third Term