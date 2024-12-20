Cabinet approves hike in milling copra MSP to Rs 11,582/quintal; ball copra to Rs 12,100/quintal for 2025: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
