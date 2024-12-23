House ethics probe finds 'substantial evidence' of misconduct by Matt Gaetz, including paying women for sex and drug use, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:20 IST
House ethics probe finds 'substantial evidence' of misconduct by Matt Gaetz, including paying women for sex and drug use, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Do IMF Programs Shape Gender Equality? Evidence from Rigorous Global Evaluation
Swedish Prosecutors Close Case: Insufficient Evidence in Alleged Mbappe Incident
UN Investigator Seeks Evidence in Syria
Inside the Parliament Security Breach Case: Evidence, Accusations, and Motives
Sweden Drops Case Against Mbappe Amid Insufficient Evidence