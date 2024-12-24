Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed Manipur Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
