Trump names intelligence chief Clayton as AI czar, to head task force, WSJ reports

US President Donald Trump has appointed Director ​of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as ​the administration's AI czar, the Wall Street ‌Journal ​reported on Saturday, citing an interview with Clayton.

Clayton, who was appointed intelligence chief in August, will lead a new White House panel tasked with ‌reporting within 120 days on the risks and opportunities posed by AI, the newspaper said. "The president asked that a group be put together," which the administration refers to as the "Super Intelligence Force," to ensure the US remains ‌a leader in advanced AI while protecting Americans' interests, Clayton told the Journal, adding that "the risk of ‌not being first is high."

The safety of AI has become a major issue in recent weeks, with some researchers warning that people building the technology believe it could kill humans within a decade. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have responded with ⁠alarm and calls ​for more action. Trump has ⁠appeared to take a light touch toward AI regulation, arguing that excessive oversight could weaken competitiveness against China. He said on ⁠Tuesday that he does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology.

Clayton's panel will ​review AI-related risks and current government reporting mechanisms for breaches, hacks and other incidents, and recommend ways ⁠to strengthen federal-response capabilities under existing authorities, the Journal said, citing the task force's charter. This is the second time Trump has ⁠named ​an adviser to oversee AI-related decisions across the administration. Venture capitalist David Sacks held the AI czar role at the beginning of Trump's second term.

The task force's vice chairs will be Emil Michael, ⁠Scott Kupor and Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, while members will include Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth, Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to the report. External advisers will also include Sacks and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, ‌the Journal said.