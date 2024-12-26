Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to emergency dept of AIIMS Delhi: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to emergency dept of AIIMS Delhi: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
India Aims to Avoid Clean Sweep in Final Women's ODI Against Australia
Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage