Manmohan Singh's enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh's enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished: Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- India
- growth
- legacy
- welfare
- inclusivity
- Kharge
- economic reforms
- leadership
- pioneer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam's 12 Days of Development: A Boost to Education and Welfare
RS chairman acts like school headmaster, gives sermons to experienced oppn leaders, stops them from speaking: Cong chief Kharge.
Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 as VP never indulged in politics: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Politics has taken precedence over rules in RS; chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Odisha MLA Advocates for Journalists' Welfare: Health and Pension Reforms Urged