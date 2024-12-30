Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died at 100, reports AP.
PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 30-12-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 02:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
