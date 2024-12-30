Left Menu

Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died at 100, reports AP.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 30-12-2024 02:59 IST
Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died at 100, reports AP.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died at 100, reports AP.

