Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes oath as 23rd Governor of Kerala.
PTI | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes oath as 23rd Governor of Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing Resumes Production After Strike: A New Chapter for Airplane Manufacturing
Unveiling 'Secret Level': A New Chapter in Gaming Anthologies
Repatriation and Reintegration: A New Chapter for Guantanamo Bay Detainees
Rebel Seizure of Damascus: A New Chapter for Syria's Future
India-China Relations: A New Chapter Begins