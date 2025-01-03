'Aapda' govt's ouster from Delhi, BJP's victory will solve all problems of people, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
'Aapda' govt's ouster from Delhi, BJP's victory will solve all problems of people, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- Delhi
- political
- government
- election
- victory
- problems
- solutions
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk Disrupt Bipartisan Efforts to Prevent Government Shutdown
PGA's Grand Slam: Victory Under the Lights at Shadow Creek
Trump Throws Wrench in Government Shutdown Plan
Bombay High Court Rejects Election Petition in Lok Sabha Poll Case
Government to Strengthen Free Speech Protections in Universities Legislative