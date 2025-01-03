Draft DPDP rules: Verifiable consent of parents to be obtained by data collecting entity before processing children's personal data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:22 IST
Draft DPDP rules: Verifiable consent of parents to be obtained by data collecting entity before processing children's personal data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the New Draft: Digital Personal Data Protection Rules Released
Govt issues draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025.
Draft DPDP rules: In case of data breach, affected individuals need to be intimated on nature of breach, consequences, mitigation measures.
MeitY Invites Feedback on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025