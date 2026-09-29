Hurricane Polo lashes Mexico's Baja California Sur, carries on toward mainland

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 15:58 IST
Hurricane Polo lashes Mexico's Baja California Sur, carries on toward mainland

Hurricane Polo made landfall ​in the southern half of Mexico's ​Baja California peninsula in ‌the ​early hours of Tuesday with gusts of up to 200 km/h (125 mph).

Authorities expected life-threatening hurricane conditions to continue ‌across Baja California Sur for several hours, while weather conditions were expected to deteriorate in the south of the mainland state of Sonora. Polo hit land as ‌a category 2 hurricane south of Las Barrancas, halfway down the state's ‌west coast, a zone far less populated than the Los Cabos resort corridor at the southern tip of the peninsula.

Mexico's National Weather Service said it had brought sustained winds of 150 ⁠to ​170 km/h with ⁠gusts of 180 to 200 km/h and waves 7 to 9 meters high. The storm was ⁠expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain across Baja ​California Sur, with a risk of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, according to ⁠the US National Hurricane Center.

Polo is still expected to be a hurricane at its second landfall in ⁠mainland ​Mexico, after crossing the Gulf of California. Both Mexican authorities and the NHC urged residents to remain safe indoors through the morning, either at ⁠their homes or in temporary shelters opened up in high-risk areas.

Residents of the towns ⁠in Polo's ⁠path packed supermarkets over the weekend to buy essential products while business owners boarded up doors and windows in anticipation ‌of the ‌storm.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

Smartwatch AI Reaches 91% Accuracy in Heart Rhythm Study, With Important Trade-Offs

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026